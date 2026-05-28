BFA and MFA Highlights Exhibition
BFA and MFA Highlights Exhibition
Utah State University Art and design department presents best of the art and designs 2026 BFA and MFA graduates on display through June 19th in the Chase fine Arts building, Tippets and Eccles galleries on the USU campus in Logan. Gallery is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. closed Monday June 15th and observance of Juneteenth.
Chase Fine Arts Center
Free
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Thu, 28 May 2026
Event Supported By
USU Department of Art and Design
(435) 797-3460
Chase Fine Arts Center
1171 East Highway 89Logan, Utah 84322
797-3412
art@usu.edu