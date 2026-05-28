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BFA and MFA Highlights Exhibition

BFA and MFA Highlights Exhibition

Utah State University Art and design department presents best of the art and designs 2026 BFA and MFA graduates on display through June 19th in the Chase fine Arts building, Tippets and Eccles galleries on the USU campus in Logan. Gallery is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. closed Monday June 15th and observance of Juneteenth.

Chase Fine Arts Center
Free
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Thu, 28 May 2026

Event Supported By

USU Department of Art and Design
(435) 797-3460
https://artsci.usu.edu/art-design/
Chase Fine Arts Center
1171 East Highway 89
Logan, Utah 84322
797-3412
art@usu.edu
https://www.usu.edu/map/index.cfm?id=33