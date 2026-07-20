Brigham City Peach Days
Brigham City Peach Days
The Brigham City Peach Days celebration takes place Friday and Saturday, September 11th and 12th with live entertainment, community traditions, a parade, a carnival, and a car show.
Join us September 11 & 12 for two days of family fun, community traditions, live entertainment, delicious food, vendors, the famous Car Show, parade, carnival, and so much more! Wrap up the celebration on Saturday, September 12, with an exciting FREE concert featuring Maddie Wilson on the Main Street Stage.
Come experience one of Utah's favorite community celebrations—we can't wait to celebrate with you in downtown Brigham City!
Downtown Brigham City
10:00 AM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 11 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Box Elder Chamber of Commerce
(435) 723-3931
monica@boxelderchamber.com
Artist Group Info
monica@boxelderchamber.com
Downtown Brigham City
6 North Main StreetBrigham City, Utah 84302
(435) 723-3931
monica@boxelderchamber.com