The Brigham City Peach Days celebration takes place Friday and Saturday, September 11th and 12th with live entertainment, community traditions, a parade, a carnival, and a car show.

Join us September 11 & 12 for two days of family fun, community traditions, live entertainment, delicious food, vendors, the famous Car Show, parade, carnival, and so much more! Wrap up the celebration on Saturday, September 12, with an exciting FREE concert featuring Maddie Wilson on the Main Street Stage.

Come experience one of Utah's favorite community celebrations—we can't wait to celebrate with you in downtown Brigham City!