Brolly Arts 30th Anniversary Celebration

Brolly Arts in Salt Lake City celebrates its 30th anniversary on Saturday June 6th at 5:30 p.m. with dance, music, art, food and more. An RSVP is required.

For three decades, Brolly Arts has supported artists, connected communities, and created meaningful cultural experiences. Join us at TWIG Media Lab Studios for a multi-sensory experience featuring dance, music, art, food, and more. Join us as we celebrate 30 years of Brolly Arts with an evening of music, art, and storytelling.

We’re thrilled to feature performances by the Ahn Trio, SBdance, along with the premiere of our new initiative, Stories Carried by Water. Free to attend. RSVP required.