BugFest
BugFest
BugFest, Utah's biggest celebration of the importance of insects is August 8-9 at the Natural History Museum of Utah .
BugFest is Utah’s BIGGEST celebration of its tiniest residents — an exploration of the immense wonder of insects and the important roles they play in our world. Join us on August 8-9, 2026 for a weekend-long festival featuring a lineup of entomology experts and enthusiasts who will share their wisdom and unveil wonders.
Natural History Museum of Utah
Varies by ticket type
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Aug 09, 2026.
Event Supported By
Natural History Museum of Utah
8015816927
Artist Group Info
athess@nhmu.utah.edu
Natural History Museum of Utah
301 Wakara WaySalt Lake City, Utah 84108
8015857441
mchamberlain@nhmu.utah.edu