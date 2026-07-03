BugFest, Utah's biggest celebration of the importance of insects is August 8-9 at the Natural History Museum of Utah .

BugFest is Utah’s BIGGEST celebration of its tiniest residents — an exploration of the immense wonder of insects and the important roles they play in our world. Join us on August 8-9, 2026 for a weekend-long festival featuring a lineup of entomology experts and enthusiasts who will share their wisdom and unveil wonders.