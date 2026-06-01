The Cache Valley Postie Rally is a nostalgic endurance ride for Honda Trail (and other small) motorbike riders, and will be held on Saturday Jund 13th. Riders should register by June 1st.

Our theme for this 10th anniversary year is "BBQ RUN" We will be riding through the Short Divide close to Gunsight Peak on the west side of Cache Valley, have BBQ (optional) in Malad, visit an 1892 shop, but starting and ending in Clarkston, Utah.

The Cache Valley Postie Rally is a nostalgic endurance ride for Honda Trail (and other small) motorbike riders usually centered in beautiful, rural Cache Valley, Utah. Bring your old or new small bike (50-150cc) and ride with us! The route changes from year and year and is typically 80+ miles with an average speed of 25 mpg and a top speed of 45 mph. If your bike breaks down on the trail, that’s part of the fun! We help each other and make sure all riders make it to the end, one way or another.

The $50 registration fee covers a commemorative keychain & poster, first-aid, chase truck & trailer, t-shirt, and a donation to the Utah Miss Amazing organization. Additionally, on the day of the event you can purchase the annual poster and new for this year, a hat!

Register by June 1st in order to get your t-shirt. This year's shirt will feature our new favorite graphic of the big bear riding a postie on the front. Registrations will be accepted all the way up to the day of the event and in-person, but after the 1st, we can't guarantee you a shirt.

All proceeds go to Utah Miss Amazing, a non-profit organization that provides opportunities for girls and women with disabilities to build self-esteem.

Please find out more about it at https://missamazing.org/chapters/UT