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Cafe Rio Fundraiser Benefiting the Rape Recovery Center

Cafe Rio Fundraiser Benefiting the Rape Recovery Center

On Thursday, August 27 Cafe Rio in Salt Lake City is holding an all-day fundraiser for the Rape Recovery center.

When you participate in this event, 20% of eligible pre-tax food and beverage purchases will be donated to the Rape Recovery Center to support free services for survivors of sexual violence.
How to participate:
Dine In: Show the fundraiser voucher to the cashier before paying.
Online: Scan the fundraiser QR code to access the special online ordering page and place your order. Only orders placed through the fundraiser link will count toward the donation.

Cafe Rio
10:00 AM - 10:00 PM on Thu, 27 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Rape Recovery Center
(801) 467 - 7282
m.garcia@raperecoverycenter.org
https://www.raperecoverycenter.org/hopeandhealing

Artist Group Info

s.james@raperecoverycenter.org
Rape Recovery Center
Cafe Rio
1235 E 2100 S
Salt Lake City, Utah 84106
https://www.caferio.com/order/sugarhouse?utm_source=donationscout&amp;utm_medium=Sugarhouse&amp;utm_campaign=August%2027,%202026