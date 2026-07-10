Cafe Rio Fundraiser Benefiting the Rape Recovery Center
Cafe Rio Fundraiser Benefiting the Rape Recovery Center
On Thursday, August 27 Cafe Rio in Salt Lake City is holding an all-day fundraiser for the Rape Recovery center.
When you participate in this event, 20% of eligible pre-tax food and beverage purchases will be donated to the Rape Recovery Center to support free services for survivors of sexual violence.
How to participate:
Dine In: Show the fundraiser voucher to the cashier before paying.
Online: Scan the fundraiser QR code to access the special online ordering page and place your order. Only orders placed through the fundraiser link will count toward the donation.
Cafe Rio
10:00 AM - 10:00 PM on Thu, 27 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Rape Recovery Center
(801) 467 - 7282
m.garcia@raperecoverycenter.org
Artist Group Info
s.james@raperecoverycenter.org
Cafe Rio
1235 E 2100 SSalt Lake City, Utah 84106