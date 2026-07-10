Cafe Rio Fundraiser Benefiting the Rape Recovery Center

On Thursday, August 27 Cafe Rio in Salt Lake City is holding an all-day fundraiser for the Rape Recovery center.

When you participate in this event, 20% of eligible pre-tax food and beverage purchases will be donated to the Rape Recovery Center to support free services for survivors of sexual violence.

How to participate:

Dine In: Show the fundraiser voucher to the cashier before paying.

Online: Scan the fundraiser QR code to access the special online ordering page and place your order. Only orders placed through the fundraiser link will count toward the donation.