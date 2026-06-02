Canyon Conversations-Soggy Superpowers
Canyon Conversations-Soggy Superpowers
Sam Kurkowski will explain wetlands and how to protect them during Canyon Conversations at the Stokes Nature Center on Saturday July 11th at 11:00 a.m.
Ever wondered what a wetland is and how to protect it? Join us for this Canyon Conversations!
Come learn about mountain wetlands and their plants from Sam Kurkowski, M.S.
Talk is for all ages, with lots of hands-on components for kids!
Stokes Nature Center
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Stokes Nature Center
435-755-3239
nature@logannature.org