Canyon Conversations-The Drum Tree Book Reading and Author Q & A

A reading of "The Drum Tree", followed by a Q&A with the author, Catherine V. Wolf will be at the Stokes Nature Center on Saturday June 27th at 11:00 a.m.

Talk is for all ages. The Drum Tree is a YA novel geared towards teens.

The Drum Tree is an eco-fantasy novel that explores the mystical power of nature and people’s symbiotic connection to it. With the world on the verge of industrial emergence, the villagers of Deep Knoll must reconcile their fears of the nearby forest when a young boy vanishes. Beckoned by a mysterious drum, sixteen-year-old Delan embarks upon a journey into the woods.

More info and to purchase The Drum Tree online: https://www.koehlerbooks.com/book/the-drum-tree/