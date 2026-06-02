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Canyon Conversations-Things with Wings

Canyon Conversations-Things with Wings

The Stokes Nature Center hosts an all ages Canyon Conversation about lesser-known pollinating bees — that aren't honeybees with Kate Hunter on Saturday June 13th at 11:00 a.m.

Come learn about pollinators, ants, and fireflies. Kate Hunter is the Director of Education at Stokes Nature Center and just completed her PhD studying bees. This talk is an overview of some of the lesser-known but still exciting bees that aren't honeybees.

Talk is for all ages!

Stokes Nature Center
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Stokes Nature Center
435-755-3239
nature@logannature.org
https://logannature.org
Stokes Nature Center
logannature.org