Certified Remote Work Leader Info Session
Certified Remote Work Leader Info Session
USU Extensions presents "The Certified Remote Work Leader," an online course designed to equip managers with the essential skills to effectively lead remote and hybrid teams. Learn how to manage performance, communication, and engagement, even when you can’t “see” your team every day. Ideal for both new remote managers and HR professionals responsible for training and coaching others, this course blends real-world strategies with flexible learning. SHRM recertification credits are available for those maintaining SHRM-CP and SHRM-SCP certifications. Build trust, drive results, and lead confidently, wherever your team works.
Online
Free
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Wed, 13 May 2026
Event Supported By
USU Extension - Cache County
435-752-6263
tim.keady@usu.edu
Online