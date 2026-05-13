Certified Remote Work Leader Info Session

USU Extensions presents "The Certified Remote Work Leader," an online course designed to equip managers with the essential skills to effectively lead remote and hybrid teams. Learn how to manage performance, communication, and engagement, even when you can’t “see” your team every day. Ideal for both new remote managers and HR professionals responsible for training and coaching others, this course blends real-world strategies with flexible learning. SHRM recertification credits are available for those maintaining SHRM-CP and SHRM-SCP certifications. Build trust, drive results, and lead confidently, wherever your team works.