The musical Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is playing at the Lyric Theater in Logan. Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m., with Saturday matinees at 1:00 p.m. Show dates are :

June 18, 19, 20, July 2, 8, 17, 29 | 7:30 PM

June 27, July 25 | 1:00 PM

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Book by David Greig | Music by Marc Shaiman

Lyrics by Marc Shaiman & Scott Wittman

"The world-famous Willy Wonka is opening the gates to his mysterious factory.but only to a lucky few. Young Charlie Bucket and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a life-changing journey through Wonka's world of pure imagination including chocolate waterfalls, nutty squirrels and the great glass elevator, all to be revealed by Wonka's army of curious Oompa-Loompas."

- Music Theatre International

Movie Equivalent Rating: PG

Children under 5 may attend our relaxed performance of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory on June 27 at 1:00pm. Children under 5 will not be admitted to any other performances of this show.