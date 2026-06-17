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Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

The musical Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is playing at the Chase Fine Arts Center in Logan. Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m. with Saturday matinees at 1:00 p.m.
Show dates are:

July 29 | 7:30 PM

July 25 | 1:00 PM

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
Book by David Greig | Music by Marc Shaiman
Lyrics by Marc Shaiman & Scott Wittman

"The world-famous Willy Wonka is opening the gates to his mysterious factory.but only to a lucky few. Young Charlie Bucket and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a life-changing journey through Wonka's world of pure imagination including chocolate waterfalls, nutty squirrels and the great glass elevator, all to be revealed by Wonka's army of curious Oompa-Loompas."
- Music Theatre International

June 18, 19, 20, July 2, 8, 17, 29 | 7:30 PM
June 27, July 25 | 1:00 PM

Movie Equivalent Rating: PG
Children under 5 may attend our relaxed performance of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory on June 27 at 1:00pm. Children under 5 will not be admitted to any other performances of this show.

Chase Fine Arts Center
38+
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Wed, 29 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Lyric Repertory Company
(435) 797-8022
lyric@usu.edu
https://www.usu.edu/lyricrep/

Artist Group Info

Katenielsen2005@gmail.com
Chase Fine Arts Center
1171 East Highway 89
Logan, Utah 84322
797-3412
art@usu.edu
https://www.usu.edu/map/index.cfm?id=33