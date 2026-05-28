Chuck Tingle: Fabulous Bodies

Bestselling satirical horror novelist Chuck Tingle returns to Salt Lake City again for The release of his latest novel, Fabulous Bodies, at under the umbrella bookstore in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 15th at 7:00 p.m.

LOVE IS STILL REAL!

Please welcome bestselling author Chuck Tingle of Tingler genre infamy to celebrate his new supernatural horror novel Fabulous Bodies! Tingle will be presenting an interactive performance and discussing his new novel, followed by a Meet & Greet line. Join Under the Umbrella for a fabulous evening celebrating love at the Utah Museum of Fine Arts!

This event is ticketed.

Doors Open at 6:15 pm, the event starts at 7 pm

Doors will close briefly around 7-7:10 pm for the beginning of the show before reopening for latecomers.

Run time: 45-60 minutes, followed by a photo op line

Masks will be required and provided for the audience during the event. This venue is wheelchair accessible with wheelchair designated seating, and ASL will be provided. Please reach out to Under the Umbrella for accessibility needs.

The author will not be signing copies of the book after the speaking portion of the event, ONLY taking photos.

If you want a photo with Chuck, you must buy a book ticket or purchase a copy of Fabulous Bodies at the event.

All copies of the book will be pre-signed, no personalization. Limited copies of Lucky Day, Camp Damascus, Bury Your Gays, and Chuck's romance "Tinglers" will also be available for sale on-site and at Under the Umbrella after the event.

If you buy a ticket and are unable to attend

We will hold your signed book at Under the Umbrella for 2 weeks after the event.

Guidelines

Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

There will not be a live stream or recording available.

Under the Umbrella reserves the right to cancel or postpone this event if necessary.

Masks are required for the audience and will be provided at the door.

If you have any other questions, please feel free to email us at hello@undertheumbrellabookstore.com.

About FABULOUS BODIES

From Chuck Tingle, USA Today bestselling author of Bury Your Gays, comes Fabulous Bodies, a supernatural joyride where Drive meets Beetlejuice.

Poppy Stringer was born to be a star.

An aspiring fashion influencer by day, Poppy moonlights as a grave robber to make ends meet, wheeling and dealing dead bodies across Palm Springs.

When her hero, the flamboyant, piano-slamming rockstar Eddie Michaels, unexpectedly dies, Poppy gets a call to retrieve his body from the medical examiner’s office for a lucrative sum. It could be the last job she’ll ever need—if everything goes to plan. But the night’s delivery quickly veers off course when Eddie wakes up.

Now Poppy must fight for her life if she hopes to survive this blood-soaked joyride of carnage and extravagant entertainment.

Also by Chuck Tingle:

Lucky Day

Bury Your Gays

Camp Damascus

Straight

About the Author

CHUCK TINGLE is the USA Today bestselling author of Camp Damascus, Bury Your Gays, and Straight. His books have been finalists for the Bram Stoker and CALIBA Golden Poppy Award. He is a mysterious force of energy behind sunglasses and a pink mask. He is also an anonymous author of romance, horror, and fantasy. Tingle was born in Home of Truth, Utah and now lives in Los Angeles, California. Tingle writes to prove love is real, because love is the most important tool we have when resisting the endless cosmic void. Not everything people say about Tingle is true, but the important parts are.