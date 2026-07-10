Code Camp: Bridgerland
Code Camp: Bridgerland
Bridgerland's technical college West campus will be hosting a code camp It's a two-day journey of innovation and collaboration for adventures of all levels to create games, apps, AI companions, or or other projects.
Bridgerland Technical College, West Campus
08:00 AM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Bridgerland Technical College
435-753-6780
Bridgerland Technical College, West Campus
1410 North 1000 WestLogan, Utah 84321
Telephone: 435-753-6780