© 2026 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Code Camp: Bridgerland

Code Camp: Bridgerland

Bridgerland's technical college West campus will be hosting a code camp It's a two-day journey of innovation and collaboration for adventures of all levels to create games, apps, AI companions, or or other projects.

Bridgerland Technical College, West Campus
08:00 AM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Bridgerland Technical College
435-753-6780
https://btech.edu/
Bridgerland Technical College, West Campus
1410 North 1000 West
Logan, Utah 84321
Telephone: 435-753-6780