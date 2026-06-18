The musical Come From Away is playing at the Caine Lyric theater in Logan in June and July. Showtimes at 7:30 p.m. along with a Saturday matinee at 1:00 p.m.

show dates are:

June 26, July 1, 11, 14, 22, 27, 31 | 7:30 PM

June 26 | 1:00 PM

COME FROM AWAY

Book, Music & Lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein

“What began as an average day in the town of Gander, Newfoundland, turned into an international sleepover when 38 planes, carrying thousands of people from around the globe, were diverted to Gander’s airstrip on September 11, 2001. Undaunted by culture clashes and language barriers, the people of Gander welcomed the stranded travelers with music, an open bar, and the recognition that we’re all part of a global family.”

- Music Theatre International

Caine Lyric Theatre

June 25, 26, July 1, 11, 14, 22, 27, 31 | 7:30 PM

June 26 | 1:00 PMCOME FROM AWAY

Book, Music & Lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein

“What began as an average day in the town of Gander, Newfoundland, turned into an international sleepover when 38 planes, carrying thousands of people from around the globe, were diverted to Gander’s airstrip on September 11, 2001. Undaunted by culture clashes and language barriers, the people of Gander welcomed the stranded travelers with music, an open bar, and the recognition that we’re all part of a global family.”

- Music Theatre International

Caine Lyric Theatre

June 25, 26, July 1, 11, 14, 22, 27, 31 | 7:30 PM

June 26 | 1:00 PM

Movie Equivalent Rating: PG-13

Children under 5 not admitted