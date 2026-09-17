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"Come From Away" New Musical

"Come From Away" New Musical

Cache Theatre Company Presents "Come From Away" A New Musical. This runs from September 11th to the 26th and has showings starting 7:00PM every day except on Sunday. Additional matinees are on Saturdays at 1:00PM.

This powerful true story follows the people of Gander, Newfoundland, who welcomed thousands of stranded travelers after September 11, 2001, demonstrating the extraordinary impact of generosity, compassion, and community.

LionHeart Hall
$21
07:00 PM - 08:40 PM, every day through Sep 26, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Cache Theatre Company
cachetheatrecompany@gmail.com
https://cachetheatre.com/
LionHeart Hall
480 North 100 East #Ste 120
Logan, Utah 84321
(435) 881-2312
https://www.lionhearthall.com/