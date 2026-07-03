Cache Valley Threshold Singers are holding a community song bath of soft, gentle songs at the Logan Library on Saturday July 11th starting at 4:00 p.m.

Come, be 'bathed in songs' to comfort and soothe your soul. Let our lovely, gentle songs wash over you. We invite you to relax, reflect and renew yourself.

Cache Valley Threshold Singers are a group of women who gather to sing spiritual and comforting songs at the bedside of those who are seriously ill, at a life crisis or a life threshold.

Our tender music and lullaby voices specifically communicate love, gratitude, compassion, grace, hope, courage,comfort and peace at difficult times.

We sing in care facilities, hospitals, and private homes. Our members visit in groups of 3 to 5, singing a cappella, for about 20 minutes. These soft, gentle songs, with simple melodies and rich harmonies convey a calm presence and ease at tender times.

But you do not need to be in a crisis to enjoy our singing. Everyone deserves beautiful songs.Come, enjoy our Community Song Bath.

