Cosplay & Costume Design: Beginning (Ages 12+)

The Visual Art Institute in South Salt Lake will hold a cosplay costume design class on Tuesday afternoonsa beginning September 8th.

Welcome to Cosplay at the Visual Art Institute!

Have you ever wanted to make a cosplay costume and didn't know where to start? This is a great beginner friendly class where we work with several different materials and methods to help you get started with your cosplay visions. In this class we will be working with foam clay and foam sheets to learn how to fabricate our own bracers and footwear covers. We will make simple patterns using our own measurements, use sewing machines to sew cosplay accessories, and 3D model small details to add to our costumes. In class, we will work on projects together that you can alter to fit many different costumes though each project we work on may not all fit a specific cosplay that you have in mind. Learning fundamental fabrication will help you for future projects as well as get you started with creative problem solving when manipulating different materials. We will keep a sketchbook to draw out our costume ideas as well as keep our measurements and sketch mock-ups of patterns. Keeping a sketchbook on hand throughout the class is important for note taking on supplies and techniques.

This class is ideal for teens and adults who are new to creating costumes and fabrication looking to get started on building costumes from scratch.

Monthly Topic Breakdown:

September: Fabric and Sewing

October: Foam Fabrication

November: Finishing, Details, and 3D Printing

Skills Taught in This Class:

Basic Pattern Making

Use Sewing Machine

Sculpt Foam Clay

Cut, Glue, and Detail EVA Foam

Use Nomad to 3D sculpt on I-Pad

Strengthening Critical Thinking and Problem-Solving

SUPPLY LIST:

Supplies may vary depending on what projects we are working on and the looks you are trying to achieve. We will discuss materials on the first day of class for your individual designs before purchasing the bulk of your supplies. Start with bringing a sketchbook, pens, pencils, a sewing measuring tape to measure yourself, a few ideas of things you would like to make, and characters you like.

Keep in mind we will be using fabric, thread, foam sheets, and foam clay in the first few projects in this class. Depending on the complexity of your characters and how you alter the projects given will determine if you will need extra materials for each project. When buying Foam sheets pay attention to thickness, thicker like 10mm might be great for a weapon but 2-5 mm might be better for boot covers and bracers. In this class we will have access to some use of 3D printers, sewing machines, and other tools available at the school. If you do have your own tools feel free to make a tool kit to bring as we may not have everything you need.

THERE WILL BE NO CLASSES THE WEEK OF THANKSGIVING!!!!

REGISTRATION:

https://visual-art-institute.jumbula.com/Fall2026/CosplayCostumeDesignBeginning

LOCATION:

Visual Art Institute 2900 S 300 W, South Salt Lake, Utah

Please park on the NORTH side of the building and enter up the ramp to the front office. It is the really colorful side of the building.

INSTRUCTOR:

This class is taught by Lyra Zoe Smith. Learn more about our instructorsat https://www.visualartinstitute.org/art-faculty

DROP-INS:

This class IS open for drop-in students. Students can register online for a specific date or purchase a Flex Pass. Everyone is responsible for bringing their supplies for the class.

REFUND POLICY:

We are only able to offer refunds up to 2 weeks before the start of class. We do not offer refunds or credits or make-up classes to students who miss class.

TRANSFER POLICY:

We may be able to transfer you to a different class depending on space availability.

CLASS CANCELLATION:

We find that students learn better in larger groups. If we feel the number of registrations is too low to promote a good learning environment, we may cancel the class. In the event we cancel a class, we will reach out to you as soon as possible.

TUITION ASSISTANCE PROGRAM:

We try to make our classes as accessible to everyone as possible. We are able to offer a limited number of tuition assistance scholarships each term. You can complete an application on our website or call our office for assistance applying. Applications are available in Spanish and English.

MULTI-CLASS DISCOUNT:

When you register for more than one class, you can receive a discount up to 10% per class! You must call and register through the front office for this discount.

ADA ACCESSIBILITY & ACCOMMODATIONS:

Our classrooms are ADA accessible. Some courses may involve tasks or activities that may be difficult for individuals with limited strength, difficulty bending over, and sitting or standing for long periods of time. We are happy to work with students to find solutions to make their experience positive and doable. For example, wheel throwing takes arm strength and bending over the wheel. Students may work on hand-building projects instead of throwing. Please reach out to our office to discuss your needs

DIFFICULTY REGISTERING?

Please call our main office for assistance! 801.474.3796 or email us at info@visualartinstitute.org

