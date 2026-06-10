CRIC World Refugee Day
CRIC World Refugee Day
World Refugee Day is taking place on Saturday June 13th from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Willow Park in Logan, with cultural performance, face painting, henna, and food.
CRIC World Refugee Day is a free family-friendly event featuring cultural performances, face painting, henna and food celebrating the vibrant cultures that enrich our community.
Willow Park
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Cache Refugee and Immigrant Connection
435-915-6689
cric@cacherefugees.org
Artist Group Info
dandrewaggie@gmail.com
Willow Park
450 W 700 SLogan, Utah 84321