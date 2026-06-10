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CRIC World Refugee Day

CRIC World Refugee Day

World Refugee Day is taking place on Saturday June 13th from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Willow Park in Logan, with cultural performance, face painting, henna, and food.

CRIC World Refugee Day is a free family-friendly event featuring cultural performances, face painting, henna and food celebrating the vibrant cultures that enrich our community.

Willow Park
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Cache Refugee and Immigrant Connection
435-915-6689
cric@cacherefugees.org
https://www.cacherefugees.org/

Artist Group Info

dandrewaggie@gmail.com
Utah Public Radio
Willow Park
450 W 700 S
Logan, Utah 84321