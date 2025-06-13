Cache Refugee & Immigrant Connection invites the public to a celebration of World Refugee Day on Saturday June 13th at Willow Park in Logan from 5-8 p.m.

World Refugee Day Celebration

Join us for CRIC’s World Refugee Day Celebration on Saturday, June 13th at Willow Park (next to Zootah) from 5–8 PM! This free, family-friendly event will feature cultural performances, henna, face-painting, and international refreshments (while supplies last). Come celebrate the vibrant cultures that enrich our community!

Date: Saturday, June 13th, 2025

Time: 5-8 PM

Location: Willow Park (500 W 700 S, Logan, UT 84321)