CRIC's World Refugee Day Celebration
CRIC's World Refugee Day Celebration
Cache Refugee & Immigrant Connection invites the public to a celebration of World Refugee Day on Saturday June 13th at Willow Park in Logan from 5-8 p.m.
World Refugee Day Celebration
Join us for CRIC’s World Refugee Day Celebration on Saturday, June 13th at Willow Park (next to Zootah) from 5–8 PM! This free, family-friendly event will feature cultural performances, henna, face-painting, and international refreshments (while supplies last). Come celebrate the vibrant cultures that enrich our community!
Date: Saturday, June 13th, 2025
Time: 5-8 PM
Location: Willow Park (500 W 700 S, Logan, UT 84321)
Willow Park Pavilion
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Cache Refugee and Immigrant Connection
435-915-6689
cric@cacherefugees.org
Willow Park Pavilion
450 W 700 SLogan, Utah 84321