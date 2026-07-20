The Crystal Festival – A Rock, Mineral, Gem, & Crystal Show will be in the Uintah Conference Center (313 E 200 S in Vernal) on Saturday and Sunday August 1st and 2nd. The event includes children's activities, workshops, classes, and a new educational area.

Free Admission - Family Friendly - Open Late 10am to 8pm both Saturday & Sunday www.CrystalFestival.org

Get ready for an unforgettable weekend of discovery, creativity, and hands-on fun at The Crystal Festival! Join us August 1st & 2nd at the Uintah Conference Center for one of the most exciting family-friendly events of the summer.

Explore an incredible variety of rocks, minerals, gemstones, fossils, crystals, cabochons, jewelry, lapidary art, and oddities from talented vendors and knowledgeable dealers. Whether you’re a serious collector, a curious beginner, or just love unique shopping experiences, there’s something here for everyone.

Open late from 10am to 8pm both days for easy, relaxed shopping and plenty of time to explore. VIP Night – July 31st at 7pm for an extra-special evening experience.

This year’s show is packed with even more to do, including adult and children’s activities, interactive workshops, engaging classes, and our brand-new educational area designed to spark curiosity and inspire learning. Come shop, stay to play, and enjoy activities all weekend long.

Uintah Conference Center 313 E 200 S, Vernal, UT 84078

Free Admission Family Friendly Activities All Weekend

Bring the whole family, invite your friends, and come experience why The Crystal Festival is one of the funnest and most engaging shows around!

Comments or Questions? Contact Adrienne McElwain at 801-989-6926 or Adrienne@CrystalBarista.com

Vendors Apply Here: https://forms.gle/j1EgcC5bLQoYVWPK7