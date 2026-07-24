Parker Theatre in South Salt Lake presents Cyrano de Bergerac playing through August. Showtimes and tickets at https://www.parkertheatre.org/

Enter the world of passion, poetry, and panache with Cyrano de Bergerac, a timeless romantic adventure that has captivated audiences for over a century. Cyrano is a legendary swordsman and wordsmith. Brilliant, brash, but self-burdened by his pronounced nose as he hides his deepest love for Roxane. Complications begin when he lends his eloquence to the young tongue-tied soldier Christian who also loves Roxane. A poignant tale of unspoken love and heroic sacrifice unfolds. Full of swashbuckling action, sweeping romance, and razor-sharp wit, this stirring adaptation of Edmond Rostand’s Cyrano de Bergerac is classical theatre at it’s best.

No outside food or drink is permitted.

Late arrivals may not be seated until a break or at intermission.

Age Recommendation: 8+

No babies or toddlers permitted