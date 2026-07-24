© 2026 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
One year ago, Congress eliminated funding for public media. One year later, UPR is still here thanks to our community of donors who have stepped up. THANK YOU for powering this station. Add your support today. DONATE NOW

Cyrano de Bergerac

Cyrano de Bergerac

Parker Theatre in South Salt Lake presents Cyrano de Bergerac playing through August. Showtimes and tickets at https://www.parkertheatre.org/

Enter the world of passion, poetry, and panache with Cyrano de Bergerac, a timeless romantic adventure that has captivated audiences for over a century. Cyrano is a legendary swordsman and wordsmith. Brilliant, brash, but self-burdened by his pronounced nose as he hides his deepest love for Roxane. Complications begin when he lends his eloquence to the young tongue-tied soldier Christian who also loves Roxane. A poignant tale of unspoken love and heroic sacrifice unfolds. Full of swashbuckling action, sweeping romance, and razor-sharp wit, this stirring adaptation of Edmond Rostand’s Cyrano de Bergerac is classical theatre at it’s best.

No outside food or drink is permitted.
Late arrivals may not be seated until a break or at intermission.
Age Recommendation: 8+
No babies or toddlers permitted

Parker Theatre
32
Every week through Aug 29, 2026.
Friday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Saturday: 03:30 PM - 06:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Parker Theatre
(801) 532-6000
boxoffice@parkertheatre.org
https://www.parkertheatre.org/
Parker Theatre
3605 S State Street
South Salt Lake, Utah 841115
(801) 532-6000
boxoffice@parkertheatre.org
https://www.parkertheatre.org/cyrano