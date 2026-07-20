A "Dance for Life" Suicide Awareness Gala Event will be at the Capitol Theater in Salt Lake City on Saturday September 12th at 7:30 p.m. The all-day event includes wellness workshops, master classes, performances, and tributes.

Dance for Life Suicide Awareness Gala Event brings mental health out of obscurity and into the light through the dance arts. This unique all-day event invites Utah’s professional, collegiate, high school, and private dance companies along with celebrity dance stars, special guests, and mental health organizations to come together in solidarity for mental health with wellness workshops, master classes, matinee and evening Celebrate Life Shows and musical tribute to those who have died from suicide. This year we are privileged to have the Boss family speak about the loss of dance legend Stephen "tWitch" Boss for the first time at our Utah and Florida events.

