Dave's Hot Chicken Fundraiser Benefiting the Rape Recovery Center

Daves Hot Chicken in Sugar House, Salt Lake will be fundraising to benefit the Rape & Recovery Center on Thursday November 6th from 11:00 a.m to 2:00 p.m. A percentage of qualifying sales will be donated.

Support the Rape Recovery Center by dining at Dave's Hot Chicken on Thursday, November 6, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Visit the Sugar House location at 777 E. 2100 S., Salt Lake City, and 20% of qualifying sales will be donated to the Rape Recovery Center. Simply mention you're supporting the fundraiser when ordering in person, or use code GIVE when ordering online or through the Dave's Hot Chicken app. Enjoy a great meal while helping provide free services to survivors of sexual violence in our community.