Digital Art Classes at the Visual Art Institute!

Classes in Digital Art at the Visual Art Institute picking on Tuesday September 8th.

Learn to create digital art using Procreate and RoughAnimator! The digital drawing app Procreate is considered to be one of the best art programs for IOS. It is very powerful, and has many different tools and aspects to it that are not always visible at first glance. Our classes will show you the basics of using Procreate, as well as shortcuts, tricks, and general drawing advice for creating digital artwork.

Covering animation’s history, practicing the 12 Principles of Animation, and learning how to use the app RoughAnimator, strengthen your drawing, animation, and storytelling skills in our animation class!

We also offer other adult art classes (painting, drawing, ceramics, and more!) and kids classes (ages 5-11); for more information on our other classes, see our website at: https://www.visualartinstitute.org/salt-lake-art-classes

CLASS REGISTRATION (Please read through the specific description for the individual class before registering. Some classes have supply lists):

Price varies by class. Drop-in/Day pass registrations are also available!

Digital Art: Digital Character Creation, Ages 12+, Tuesdays, 4:00-6:00PM, 12-Week Class Starting September 8:

https://visual-art-institute.jumbula.com/Fall2026/DigitalArtDigitalCharacterCreation

Digital Art: Intermediate Procreate Drawing, Ages 12+, Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30PM, 12-Week Class Starting September 8:

https://visual-art-institute.jumbula.com/Fall2026/DigitalArtIntermediateProcreateDrawing

Digital Art: Digital Animation, Ages 12+, Saturdays, 10:00AM-12:00PM, 12-Week Class Starting September 12:

https://visual-art-institute.jumbula.com/Fall2026/DigitalArtDigitalAnimation

LOCATION:

Visual Art Institute 2900 S 300 W, South Salt Lake, Utah

Please park on the NORTH side of the building and enter up the ramp to the front office. It is the really colorful side of the building.

INSTRUCTOR:

These classes are taught by Aria. Learn more about our instructors at https://www.visualartinstitute.org/art-faculty

DROP-INS:

These classes are open for drop-in students. Students can register online for a specific date or purchase a Flex Pass. Everyone is responsible for bringing their supplies for the class.

OPEN STUDIO:

During the first week of class, we will discuss the times and rules of using the studio and equipment during non-class hours. This is only available to students currently registered in the class.

REFUND POLICY:

We are only able to offer refunds up to 2 weeks before the start of class. We do not offer refunds or credits or make-up classes to students who miss class.

TRANSFER POLICY:

We may be able to transfer you to a different class depending on space availability.

CLASS CANCELLATION:

We find that students learn better in larger groups. If we feel the number of registrations is too low to promote a good learning environment, we may cancel the class. In the event we cancel a class, we will reach out to you as soon as possible.

TUITION ASSISTANCE PROGRAM:

We try to make our classes as accessible to everyone as possible. We are able to offer a limited number of tuition assistance scholarships each term. You can complete an application on our website or call our office for assistance applying. Applications are available in Spanish and English.

MULTI-CLASS DISCOUNT:

When you register for more than one class, you can receive a discount up to 10% per class! You must call and register through the front office for this discount.

ADA ACCESSIBILITY & ACCOMMODATIONS:

Our classrooms are ADA accessible. Some courses may involve tasks or activities that may be difficult for individuals with limited strength, difficulty bending over, and sitting or standing for long periods of time. We are happy to work with students to find solutions to make their experience positive and doable. For example, wheel throwing takes arm strength and bending over the wheel. Students may work on hand-building projects instead of throwing. Please reach out to our office to discuss your needs.

DIFFICULTY REGISTERING?

Please call our main office for assistance! 801.474.3796