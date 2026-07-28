Drawing and Design Classes at the Visual Art Institute in Utah County!

Classes in Drawing and Design at the Visual Art Institute in Utah County at the Highland community center begin on Wednesday September 9th.

In our drawing classes, students are invited to learn and expand on the foundations of traditional art. We have classes for beginner and intermediate teens and adults (age 12+). Understanding the simplest forms of expression using fun and easy techniques allows endless possibilities to explore and create no matter how far you decide to go. Each new project will guide students through the creative process step by step. Along the way, students will explore techniques such as creating strong linework, developing effective color palettes, arranging elements so their artwork can stand out, and how light and shadow fall over form. Students will create a variety of drawings and images while they learn and grow artistically!

Explore Sumi ink drawing, digital illustration, mixed media sketchbook design, figure drawing, and more!

Those who register should have a strong interest in drawing, but they do not need to be highly experienced.

We also offer other adult art classes (watercolor, oil painting, and more!) as well as kids classes (ages 5-11); for more information on our other classes, see our website at: https://www.visualartinstitute.org/utah-county-art-classes

CLASS REGISTRATION (Please read through the specific description for the individual class before registering. Some classes have supply lists):

Drop-in/Day pass registrations are also available!

Mixed Media: Adventurous Sketchbooks, Ages 12+, Mondays, 4:30-6:30pm, 12-Week Class Starting September 14:

https://visual-art-institute.jumbula.com/Fall2026/UCMixedMediaAdventurousSketchbooks

Digital Art: Illustrating Merch with Procreate, Ages 12+, Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30pm, 12-Week Class Starting September 9:

https://visual-art-institute.jumbula.com/Fall2026/UCDigitalArtIllustratingMerchwithProcreate

3D Printing: Beginning & Intermediate, Ages 8+, Saturdays, 9:30-11:30am, 12-Week Class Starting September 12:

https://visual-art-institute.jumbula.com/Fall2026/UC3DPrintingBeginningIntermediate

LOCATION:

Highland Community Center

5378 W 10400 N St., Highland, UT

If using maps, search for "Highland Community Center."

INSTRUCTORS:

Our classes have multiple experienced instructors. You can find who is teaching each class through each of the registration links. Learn more about our instructors at https://www.visualartinstitute.org/art-faculty

DROP-INS:

These classes ARE open for drop-in students. Adult and teen students can register online for a specific date or purchase a Flex Pass. Everyone is responsible for bringing their supplies for the class.

REFUND POLICY:

We are only able to offer refunds up to 2 weeks before the start of class. We do not offer refunds or credits or make-up classes to students who miss class.

TRANSFER POLICY:

We may be able to transfer you to a different class depending on space availability.

CLASS CANCELLATION:

We find that students learn better in larger groups. If we feel the number of registrations is too low to promote a good learning environment, we may cancel the class. In the event we cancel a class, we will reach out to you as soon as possible.

TUITION ASSISTANCE PROGRAM:

We try to make our classes as accessible to everyone as possible. We are able to offer a limited number of tuition assistance scholarships each term. You can complete an application on our website or call our office for assistance applying. Applications are available in Spanish and English.

MULTI-CLASS DISCOUNT:

When you register for more than one class, you can receive a discount up to 10% per class! You must call and register through the front office for this discount.

ADA ACCESSIBILITY & ACCOMMODATIONS:

Our classrooms are ADA accessible. Some courses may involve tasks or activities that may be difficult for individuals with limited strength, difficulty bending over, and sitting or standing for long periods of time. We are happy to work with students to find solutions to make their experience positive and doable. For example, wheel throwing takes arm strength and bending over the wheel. Students may work on hand-building projects instead of throwing. Please reach out to our office to discuss your needs.

DIFFICULTY REGISTERING?

Please call our main office for assistance! 801.474.3796