© 2026 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
UPR’s Fall Fund Drive is happening September 19-25. You can help us start strong by donating TODAY! Support this crucial public service…GIVE NOW

Eating the Past: Cookbooks in the Archives Exhibit

Eating the Past: Cookbooks in the Archives Exhibit

The USU Library will host the exhibit “Eating the Past: Cookbooks in the Archives” with an opening reception Thursday, September 17 from 11:00 to 1:00 at the Merrill-Cazier Library Lobby. Eating the Past, a food history program on Utah Public Radio is celebrating its 5th Anniversary. Participants will meet the hosts, sample historic treats and explore the exhibit.

Learn how cookbooks document culture, community, health, innovation, and everyday life.

Details at library.usu.edu/news

USU Merrill Cazier Library
Free
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Utah State University Libraries
(435) 797-2678
library.help@usu.edu
https://library.usu.edu/
USU Merrill Cazier Library