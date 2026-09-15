Eating the Past: Cookbooks in the Archives Exhibit

The USU Library will host the exhibit “Eating the Past: Cookbooks in the Archives” with an opening reception Thursday, September 17 from 11:00 to 1:00 at the Merrill-Cazier Library Lobby. Eating the Past, a food history program on Utah Public Radio is celebrating its 5th Anniversary. Participants will meet the hosts, sample historic treats and explore the exhibit.

Learn how cookbooks document culture, community, health, innovation, and everyday life.

Details at library.usu.edu/news