Evolutions Quilt Show opening reception

The Brigham City Museum of Art and History presents 56th annual art quote show— Broad Spectrum IV:Evolutions on display June 20th through September 26th Museum hours are 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Saturday hours are 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The museum is closed on Sunday and Monday

And opening reception will be on Saturday June 20th at noon.