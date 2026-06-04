Evolutions Quilt Show in Brigham City
Evolutions Quilt Show in Brigham City
The Brigham City Museum of Art and History presents 56th annual art quote show— Broad Spectrum IV:Evolutions on display June 20th through September 26th Museum hours are 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Saturday hours are 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The museum is closed on Sunday and Monday.
Brigham City Museum of Art and History
Free
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Brigham City Museum of Art and History
Brigham City Museum of Art and History
24 North 300 WestBrigham City, Utah 84302
(435) 226-1439
museum@bcutah.org