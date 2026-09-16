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Fall Break Mini Camp

Fall Break Mini Camp

The Natural History Museum of Utah invites young explorers to a Fall break mini camp on October 15th.

Who needs to pack a suitcase when you can take a day of mini vacations without ever leaving the Museum? During this exciting school break camp, campers will explore favorite getaway destinations through hands-on STEAM activities, creative challenges, and plenty of imagination.

Turn your child’s day off into an unforgettable science adventure at the . Our new School Break Mini Camps invite young explorers to dive into hands-on experiments, uncover mind-blowing discoveries, and get answers to their biggest science questions. Best of all, it gives parents a much-needed break, too!

Space is limited, so be sure to reserve your spot using the link below!

The Natural History Museum of Utah
Varies
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Natural History Museum of Utah
8015816927
nhmu.utah.edu
The Natural History Museum of Utah
301 Wakara Way
Salt Lake City, Utah 84108
nhmu.utah.edu