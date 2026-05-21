Fika Friday
Fika Friday
The College of Arts & Sciences Staff Advisory Committee hosts Fika Friday on May 29. Don’t know how to fika? It’s the Swedish way to slow down and sip a hot beverage. Stop by the Biology and Natural Resources patio from 9:30-11:00 a.m.
USU Biology and Natural Resources Building (BNR)
09:30 AM - 11:00 AM on Fri, 29 May 2026
Event Supported By
College of Arts and Sciences at Utah State University
USU Biology and Natural Resources Building (BNR)
USU campus walkwayLogan, Utah 84321