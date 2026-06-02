Firefly Tours are running June 10-13 from 9:15 p.m. to 10:15 p.m. in Nibley at Virgil Gibbons Heritage Park.

Join for our tour of the Natural History of the Nibley Fireflies in Nibley, UT

We will be meeting at 9:15pm in the east parking lot near the ball diamond of Virgil Gibbons Heritage Park in Nibley ( 2456 S 800 W, Nibley, UT). The east parking lot is accessed from 800 W.