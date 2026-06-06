The Lyric Repertory Company presents Forever Plaid, running from June 12th to August 1st at 7:30 p.m. with a Matinee on Saturday the 13th at 1:00 p.m.

FOREVER PLAID

Written and Originally Directed & Choreographed by Stuart Ross

“Once upon a time, there were four guys (Sparky, Smudge, Jinx and Frankie) who discovered that they shared a love for music... Rehearsing in the basement of Smudge's family's plumbing supply company, they became "Forever Plaid". On the way to their first big gig, the "Plaids" are broadsided by a school bus and killed instantly. It is at this moment when their careers and lives end that the story of Forever Plaid begins.”

- Music Theatre International

June 12, 13, 27, 30, July 15, 23, August 1 | 7:30 PM

June 13, 20, July 11 | 1:00 PM

Movie Equivalent Rating: PG

Children under 5 not admitted