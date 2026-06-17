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Forever Plaid

Forever Plaid

The Musical Forever Plaid is playing at the Lyric Theater in Logan. Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m., with Saturday matinees at 1:00 p.m. Show dates are :
June 27, 30, July 15, 23, August 1 | 7:30 PM
June 13, 20, July 11 | 1:00 PM

FOREVER PLAID
Written and Originally Directed & Choreographed by Stuart Ross

“Once upon a time, there were four guys (Sparky, Smudge, Jinx and Frankie) who discovered that they shared a love for music... Rehearsing in the basement of Smudge's family's plumbing supply company, they became "Forever Plaid". On the way to their first big gig, the "Plaids" are broadsided by a school bus and killed instantly. It is at this moment when their careers and lives end that the story of Forever Plaid begins.”
- Music Theatre International

Movie Equivalent Rating: PG
Children under 5 not admitted

Caine Lyric Theater
48+
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Lyric Repertory Company
(435) 797-8022
lyric@usu.edu
https://www.usu.edu/lyricrep/

Artist Group Info

Katenielsen2005@gmail.com
Caine Lyric Theater
28 West Center Street
Logan, Utah 84321
(435) 797-8022
lyric@usu.edu
https://www.usu.edu/lyricrep/