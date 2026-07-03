Free Carnival and Diaper Drive  

HomeAid Utah is holding a carnival diaper drive for donations. The carnival includes a petting zoo, face painting, a cornhole tournament, tours, and treats at the Other Side Village in Salt Lake City on Friday August 14th starting at 10:00 a.m.

Join HomeAid Utah for their annual Diaper Drive Extravaganza: a free community carnival with games, treats, and a meaningful mission. Families can enjoy:

- A petting zoo

- Face painting booths, a dunk tank, and other carnival games

- A 16-team cornhole tournament

- Tours of the new, unoccupied tiny homes at The Other Side Village and a safe opportunity to talk with your children about people experiencing homelessness

- A chance to watch HomeAid build their iconic diaper houses

- Donuts, popcorn, and cotton candy

This carnival is hosted as part of HomeAid Utah’s 8th annual Diaper Drive. Attendees are encouraged to bring diapers to the event, which will be donated to the Utah Food Bank to support families across the state. Donations can also be made online through this secure link: https://fundraise.givesmart.com/form/bATFNg

The event also gives families a chance to see the new tiny homes at The Other Side Village, where HomeAid Utah and its partners have helped create housing for people transitioning out of chronic homelessness. Come enjoy a fun day with your family and see how Utahns can come together to support one another.