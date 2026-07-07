Free Community Health Fair

The Seager Memorial Clinic annual Free Health Screening Day is on Saturday, September 19, with two sessions from 9-11 AM or 11-1 PM in Ogden-Weber Technical College’s Health Technology Building.

No appointment or paperwork is required. Community members can simply walk in and access a wide range of completely free health screenings and services.

For more information on everything we offer please check out website.

https://seagerclinic.org/events/