© 2026 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Free Community Health Fair

Screenshot

Free Community Health Fair

The Seager Memorial Clinic annual Free Health Screening Day is on Saturday, September 19, with two sessions from 9-11 AM or 11-1 PM in Ogden-Weber Technical College’s Health Technology Building.

No appointment or paperwork is required. Community members can simply walk in and access a wide range of completely free health screenings and services.

For more information on everything we offer please check out website.
https://seagerclinic.org/events/

Ogden Weber Technical College
09:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Seager Memorial Clinic
801-528-2396
info@seagerclinic.org
https://seagerclinic.org/events/

Artist Group Info

dawnski99@yahoo.com
Ogden Weber Technical College
200 N Washington Blvd
Ogden, Utah 84404
801-528-2396
info@seagerclinic.org
https://seagerclinic.org/events/