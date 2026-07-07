Free Community Health Fair
Free Community Health Fair
The Seager Memorial Clinic annual Free Health Screening Day is on Saturday, September 19, with two sessions from 9-11 AM or 11-1 PM in Ogden-Weber Technical College’s Health Technology Building.
No appointment or paperwork is required. Community members can simply walk in and access a wide range of completely free health screenings and services.
For more information on everything we offer please check out website.
https://seagerclinic.org/events/
Ogden Weber Technical College
09:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Seager Memorial Clinic
801-528-2396
info@seagerclinic.org
Artist Group Info
dawnski99@yahoo.com
Ogden Weber Technical College
200 N Washington BlvdOgden, Utah 84404
801-528-2396
info@seagerclinic.org