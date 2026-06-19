Free Tour the Sampson & Altadena Apartments: Salt Lake City's Newest Historic Landmarks

Preservation Utah self guided tours of the Sampson and Altadena historic apartment buildings in Salt Lake City on Friday July 10th at 6:00 p.m.

Come explore two of Salt Lake City's most remarkable surviving apartment buildings and discover one of its newest local landmarks.

The Sampson and Altadena Apartments were built in 1905 and 1906 by Octavius Sampson and designed by architect Auguste Rudine. These Neoclassical twin buildings have stood at the corner of 3rd & 3rd for over a hundred years. They were originally built for members of the First Church of Christ Scientists and young immigrants who arrived during a time of rapid city growth. Today, these 3½-story brick-and-stone buildings are among just 25 walk-up apartments from early 20th-century Salt Lake City that remain.

See for yourself why these buildings have lasted so long. Ornate Tuscan columns, Baroque-style balconies, leaded-glass windows, high ceilings, and wood moldings all reflect a time when the city built for the future. Now, as owner-occupied condominiums, the buildings have recently finished a major preservation project. This included masonry restoration, seismic upgrades, and infrastructure improvements, all while preserving their historic character.

Tours are self-guided, with a limit of 20 people per time slot. Please choose your preferred start time when you register.