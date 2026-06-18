The Fry Street Quartet and other artists will perform during the Fry Street Chamber Music Festival on Friday July 10th in the Russell / Wanlass Performance Hall in Logan on the USU campus at 7:30 p.m.

The Fry Street Chamber Music Festival Concert Series offers four can’t-miss performance experiences from the Fry Street Quartet, festival guest artists and faculty, and festival students all in the glorious acoustics of the Russell/Wanlass Performance Hall on the Utah State University Campus.

July 10: FSQ and guest artists

July 13: FSQ and guest artists

July 16: FSQ and guest artists

July 18: FSCMF students (Free and open to the public)

*The Season Subscription includes tickets to all three ticketed concerts and an invitation to attend the Gala Opening Reception following the opening concert on July 10, where you will get to mingle with the Fry Street Quartet and festival guest artists. Gala attendees must be 21 years of age or older.