Golf Fore Kids’ Sake is Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah’s annual charity golf tournament, at the Thanksgiving Point Golf Course on June 25th.

Golf Fore Kids' Sake is an event bringing together local businesses, sponsors, and community members for a day of golf, networking, and impact. Held at Thanksgiving Point Golf Club, the event features team play, contests, opportunity drawings, and sponsorship opportunities – all supporting life-changing mentoring relationships for Utah youth.

What’s included:

-Premium networking

-18 holes of golf with a shotgun start

-Scramble-format tournament

-Cart access for all players

-Breakfast and lunch provided

-On-course contests, activations, and prizes

More than just a day on the green, Golf Fore Kids’ Sake creates a space where community members can directly invest in the future of Utah youth. Sponsorships, teams, and individuals can be purchased at https://secure.qgiv.com/for/golfforekidssake2026/ or by emailing Megan at megan.ruiz@bbbsu.org. See you on the course!