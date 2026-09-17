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GRiT All! Outdoor Movie and Caramel Apple Bar —

GRiT All! Outdoor Movie and Caramel Apple Bar —

Katie Thomas will host a Grit All! Party with a movie and Carmel Apple bar at her home in Salt Lake City Thursday October 1st at 6:30 p.m.
Welcome fall with an outdoor Halloween movie, popcorn and a Caramel Apple bar. We’ll have henna and a raffle too.

Katie Thomas’ House
06:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

SLC MTB
Katie Thomas’ House
1262 E Crystal Ave
Salt Lake City, Utah 84106
team@slcmtb.org