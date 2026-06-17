Gutenberg! The Musical! is playing at the Chase Fine Arts Center in Logan. Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m. with Saturday matinees at 1:00 p.m. Show dates are:

July 4, 7, 24, 28, 30 | 7:30 PM

July 4, July 18 | 1:00 PM

GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!

By Anthony King & Scott Brown

"In this two-man musical spoof, a pair of aspiring playwrights perform a backers' audition for their new, ill-advised project - a big, splashy musical about printing press inventor Johann Gutenberg. With an unending supply of enthusiasm, Bud (Richie Call) and Doug (Stefan Espinosa) sing all the songs and play all the parts in their crass historical epic, with the hope that one of the producers in attendance will give them that elusive Broadway contract."

- Concord Theatricals

July 3, 4, 7, 24, 28, 30 | 7:30 PM

July 4, July 18 | 1:00 PM

Movie Equivalent Rating: PG-13

Children under 5 not admitted