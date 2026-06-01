Logan Youth Shakespeare Presents: Hamlet on Friday June 12 on at 6:00 pm in the Bullen Center on Main Street.

William Shakespeare's famous tragedy performed by actors ages 10-20 years old. Follow Hamlet on his revenge tour as he seeks to avenge the death of his father, the king of Denmark, with the help of his trusty friend Horatio. There will be ghosts, there will be sword fighting there will be Rosencranz and Guildenstern.

Please no children under the age of 5 years old.