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Hamlet

Hamlet

Logan Youth Shakespeare Presents: Hamlet
William Shakespeare's famous tragedy performed by actors ages 10-20 years old. on Saturday June 20th at 1:00 p.m. in the Bullen Center on Main Street in Logan.

Follow Hamlet on his revenge tour as he seeks to avenge the death of his father, the king of Denmark, with the help of his trusty friend Horatio. There will be ghosts, there will be sword fighting there will be Rosencranz and Guildenstern.

Please no children under the age of 5 years old.

The Bullen Center
Pay as you will
01:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Logan Youth Shakespeare
eljayward@gmail.com
www.cachearts.org

Artist Group Info

eljayward@gmail.com
Utah State University
The Bullen Center
43 South Main St.
Logan, Utah 84321
435-752-0026
education@cachearts.org