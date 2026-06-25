Heated Rivalry + Long Game Trivia Night

Under the Umbrella bookstore in Salt Lake City hosts trivia Night on Saturday July 18th starting 4:00 p.m. including Heated Rivalry and the Long Game.

For the hardcore fans who love both the TV show and the books, both Heated Rivalry and The Long Game!

Back by popular demand, we’re hosting another Heated Rivalry Trivia Night, this time covering the TV show and the books Heated Rivalry and The Long Game. Join us on July 18 from 4–6 PM!

Tickets are required for admission and are limited due to space!

Grab a general admission ticket or a book ticket that includes one of the following:

your choice of one paperback copy of any Game Changers book or Rachel Reid's standalone novel The Shots You Take, which you can pick up at the event

one preorder of Game Changers Book #7 – Unrivaled (release date June 1, 2027) or one preorder of the deluxe paperback of any previous Game Changers books (release date October 27, 2026)

or one preorder of the deluxe hardcover edition of Heated Rivalry (release date September 29, 2026) or The Long Game (release date January 26, 2027)

In the spirit of the Irina Foundation in Heated Rivalry, ticket proceeds will support Flourish Therapy, a clinical care program that provides individual, couples, family, and group counseling for all age groups, including short- and long-term counseling, crisis intervention, parent intervention, and support services with a focus on quality care for 2SLGBTQIA+ clients and their families.

What to expect:

Heated Rivalry-themed snacks and non-alcoholic drinks, including Shane’s favorite

DIY merch and friendship bracelet station

Prizes for 1st- and 2nd-place teams

Come with friends (teams of up to 6) or come solo and we’ll match you with a team—a great way to meet fellow loons!

Bring your jerseys and get ready for a pucking good time.

So, I was gonna ask you... will you come to our Heated Rivalry Trivia Night? 🏒🔥🏆

The venue is wheelchair accessible and masks are required and provided. Please reach out to hello@undertheumbrellabookstore.com for accessibility requests.

