Hike Buffalo Point and Star Gaze - The Great American Water Road Trip

The Great American Water Road Trip is hosting a hike to Buffalo Point at Antelope Island, with stargazing on Saturday July 20th beginning at 7:00 p.m.

The Great American Road Trip is pulling up to Salt Lake City!

Join Uncle Pappy for an easy sunset hike to Buffalo Point at Antelope Island State Park, a wild, bison-roaming island in the middle of the Great Salt Lake. After the hike, stick around for a mini tailgate and enjoy complimentary merch ahead of the Antelope Island Star Party (also free) (https://www.ogden-astronomy.org/antelope) in one of Utah’s best dark-sky destinations.

The activities are part of The Great American Water Road Trip, an 8,000-mile journey through more than 30 communities to spotlight local water stories and the people protecting them. Join the movement to learn about Salt Lake City's water concerns and sign the campaign van to enter to win prizes including the van itself, a rafting trip, Ticketmaster vouchers and more.

The first 10 attendees to arrive will receive free park entry. Reserve your spot here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hike-buffalo-point-and-star-gaze-with-uncle-pappy-tickets-1991236512010

