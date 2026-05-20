Historic Adventures 2026

June 2nd-August 15th the public is invited to step back in time at the American West Heritage Center and enjoy interactive historic activities the whole family will love. Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Discover how the West was settled with exciting experiences like pony rides, train rides, cow milking, gold panning, weekly Tea Parties, and much more.

We're open Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Last ticket is sold at 3:00 pm. Come make memories on the frontier!

Experience life in the old west with fun, hands on activity for all ages at the American West Heritage center!

