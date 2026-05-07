Historic Downtown Brigham City Art on Main

Historic Downtown Brigham City is hosting their 11th Annual Art on Main. Art on Main is a Gold Star Families-themed festival held Memorial Day Weekend (May 22-23) in historic downtown Brigham City, Utah. The festival features the region's best artists and is the region's best art festival. The event features a Fine Art Show, a Birds of the Bear River Photo Exhibit, Plein Air Contest, Chalk Art Contest, Performing Arts Live Stage, Artisan Booths, and Food Trucks.

Join us in Historic Downtown Brigham City for an unforgettable weekend of artistic celebration! Starting Friday evening, May 23, immerse yourself in a continuous flow of artwork and performing artists on stage, showcasing the best talent in the region. Then, gear up for a full day of dynamic art, music and dance on Saturday, May 24th. It’s a perfect opportunity to support our vibrant local culture while enjoying the charm of our historic town. Don't miss out on the fun!

For more information visit www.visitbrighamcity.org/artonmain