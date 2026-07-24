HOPEtober Fest
HOPEtober Fest
On October 10 Curesearch for Cancer presents HOPEtober Fest, a morning of family-freiendly fun and support for childhood cancer research fundraising at Sugarhouse Part starting at 9:00 a.m.
One in 285 children will receive a cancer diagnosis before age 20, with 47 children diagnosed daily in the US. HOPEtober Fest includes a family fun fair with community organizations and resources, as well as a short walk in Sugarhouse park. Registration required: https://give.curesearch.org/event/2026-salt-lake-city-hopetober-fest/e792966.
Sugarhouse Park
$0-25
09:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
CureSearch for Children's Cancer
communityengagement@curesearch.org
Sugarhouse Park
1330 E 2100 SSalt Lake City, Utah 84106