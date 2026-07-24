On October 10 Curesearch for Cancer presents HOPEtober Fest, a morning of family-freiendly fun and support for childhood cancer research fundraising at Sugarhouse Part starting at 9:00 a.m.

One in 285 children will receive a cancer diagnosis before age 20, with 47 children diagnosed daily in the US. HOPEtober Fest includes a family fun fair with community organizations and resources, as well as a short walk in Sugarhouse park. Registration required: https://give.curesearch.org/event/2026-salt-lake-city-hopetober-fest/e792966.