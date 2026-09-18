iNat Together
iNat Together
Exploring nature is better together. Explore with us on September 27.
The public is invited to join local nature enthusiasts from 11am-1pm on September 27th at NHMU to celebrate iNat Together, a global campaign through late September that invites experienced and new iNaturalist users to get outside with other people — friends, family, or fellow community members — and turn nature-watching into a shared experience. For this free outdoor event on September 27th, we'll be exploring the outdoor spaces of the Natural History Museum of Utah!
The Natural History Museum of Utah
Free
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sun, 27 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Natural History Museum of Utah
8015816927