Exploring nature is better together. Explore with us on September 27.

The public is invited to join local nature enthusiasts from 11am-1pm on September 27th at NHMU to celebrate iNat Together, a global campaign through late September that invites experienced and new iNaturalist users to get outside with other people — friends, family, or fellow community members — and turn nature-watching into a shared experience. For this free outdoor event on September 27th, we'll be exploring the outdoor spaces of the Natural History Museum of Utah!