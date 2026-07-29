The International Conference on Obesity, Metabolism and Weight Management 2026, scheduled for November 23–24, 2026, in Paris, France, with options for virtual attendance, will serve as a global platform for advancing knowledge in obesity and metabolic health. The conference theme, *Global Perspectives on Obesity: Driving Innovation Toward Impact*, emphasizes the need for innovative strategies, research collaboration, and effective interventions to tackle the growing obesity epidemic. Participants will explore the latest trends in weight management, preventive care, nutrition, endocrine health, and metabolic therapies. This conference invites healthcare professionals, researchers, dietitians, endocrinologists, fitness experts, students, and industry leaders to engage in knowledge sharing and networking. Attendees will have the opportunity to present their research, gain insights from leading experts, and build collaborations that can enhance clinical practice and public health initiatives. The program includes keynote presentations, interactive workshops, panel discussions, and poster sessions, covering areas such as metabolic syndrome, insulin resistance, bariatric procedures, lifestyle interventions, and innovative therapeutic approaches. By offering both in-person and virtual participation, the event ensures accessibility for a global audience, fostering international dialogue.

Join us at the International Conference on Obesity, Metabolism and Weight Management 2026 to connect with experts, explore the latest innovations, and advance global solutions in obesity and metabolic health.

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